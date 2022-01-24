Bowling Green High School drama students have been hard at work rehearsing their slate of comedic and dramatic student-directed one-acts.
Performances of the BGHS Student-Written & Directed Winter One-Acts are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults.
Student playwrights tackle the themes of love and romance, suicide intervention, and gender identity.
Sophomore Rory Mott is staging the play “Grey Is Purple.” Actors include Ramona Foreman, Nevaeh Martinez, Whitney Bechstein, Allie Parish and Tyler Boice.
Junior Elle Mitsch wrote and co-directs with junior Audrey Nester “The Game of Love.” Actors are Drew Thomas, Lauren Carmen, Kylen Dowlen, Rose Walters, Alex Porter, Jeremiah Hanson and Lia Miller.
Senior Cody Ray directs his play “The Way I See It.” Actors are Trey Ladler, Hadley Shuey, Jaycob Bagrowski, Kara Reinhard and Lauren Noon.
Senior Ren Clifford is staging “Bi-Curious.” Actors are Sophia Kelly, Katie Mangan, Steven Edwards and Rowan Allen.
The Improv Troupe will also perform.
Tech crew includes Mallory Brotherton, Harley Partlow, Carly Lake, Ramona Foreman and Steven Edwards.
Jo Beth Gonzalez advises the drama club.