The Bowling Green High School Drama Club is hosting a one-day Theatre C.A.M.P. (“Come and Make Plays!”) for kids ages 6-12 or entering grades 1-8.
The event will take place in the BG Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 12.
C.A.M.P. activities will be led by drama club teens. Participants will play theater games, explore theatre technology, practice improvisation skills, create characters and expand their storytelling abilities. Parents and babysitters are invited to return at 2:30 p.m. to watch a short performance.
Kids are asked to pack a disposable lunch; a mid-morning snack will be provided.
Cost is $25. Additional siblings are $22.
For more information and to register, email Jo Beth Gonzalez, drama club adviser, at [email protected]