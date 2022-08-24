The Bowling Green High School class of 1973 has created an annual scholarship to benefit a deserving Bowling Green High School senior, commencing with the class of 2023 and continuing on for the following 12 years, to end with the 2034-35 school year.
Every Bowling Green City Schools class in session during the 2022-23 school year, from kindergarten through 12, will have an opportunity to be selected for the scholarship during their graduation year.
The class of 1973’s decision to offer our gift of scholarship is to ensure their legacy is carried on in the form of paying it forward on the occasion of their 50th anniversary of their own graduation from BGHS.
The student chosen to receive this scholarship shall be a graduating senior (starting with the class of 2023), who has earned at least a 3.0 GPA. The scholarship is to be used within two years of award, at a two or four-year accredited college, university or trade school. If the recipient opts for a military career, they must use the scholarship within five years of award. The student must possess and promote the following traits, by virtue of their leadership position and/or by the example they set for others:
· Kindness and empathy for others
· Looking out for the welfare of others
· Advocating for and helping others who are less fortunate
· Breaking down barriers to communication, and,
· Drawing out loners from throughout the school in offering their friendship
There is no application process for this award. All seniors that fulfill the award requirements will be considered.
The recipient will be selected from a board consisting of BGHS staff, underclassman, and a member from the Class of 1973. The scholarship shall be announced at the high school’s annual awards assembly. The actual award will be payable directly to the scholarship recipient’s institution of higher learning for any expenses incurred.
To date, the class of ’73 has amassed over $34,000, from contributions and interest/dividends, as managed and maintained by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation. The exact amount of the first of 13 scholarships has yet to be determined but is estimated to be approximately $2,800.
To those who may wish to contribute to the fund, send a check made payable to BGHS Class of 73 Memorial Scholarship and mail it to: Bowling Green Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1175, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For online donations, please access the Bowling Green Community Foundation’s website at www.bgohcf.org/give. Hit the ‘donate online to a BGCF affiliate fund’ button on the bottom left side of the page, then scroll toward the bottom of the second page to the BGHS Class of 1973 Memorial Scholarship Fund. Follow the prompts to make a credit card donation.
For more information, contact Martha Jewell at 419-376-6512.