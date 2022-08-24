The Bowling Green High School class of 1973 has created an annual scholarship to benefit a deserving Bowling Green High School senior, commencing with the class of 2023 and continuing on for the following 12 years, to end with the 2034-35 school year.

Every Bowling Green City Schools class in session during the 2022-23 school year, from kindergarten through 12, will have an opportunity to be selected for the scholarship during their graduation year.

