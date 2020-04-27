Bowling Green High School is ranked in the top one-quarter of Ohio schools.
The U.S. News and World Report listed its top high schools in the state and country for 2020, putting BGHS at 146 in Ohio and 4,115 nationally.
There are 610 public school districts in the state; U.S. News ranked approximately 17,789 public schools nationally.
For the national ranking, the school was ranked on its performance of state-required tests, graduation rates and how well it prepares students for college.
Superintendent Francis Scruci has happy to share the positive news during the "stay at home" order.
“This is something to be proud of,” he said. “It speaks to the quality of education we’ve been doing.”
He added the high ranking is a confirmation the school has been doing a good job.
“It’s a great boost,” he said.
Principal Jeff Dever said the recognition is an indicator of what is going on in the school district.
“It’s a nice pat on the back for our kids and a nice pat on the back for our teachers,” he said. “We have a good group of kids and we’ve got good teachers teaching them.”
According to the report, 29% of BGHS students take Advanced Placement coursework with 23% of that group passing. Fifty-eight percent are math proficient; 83% are reading proficient; and 91% graduate.
Dever said students want to take Advanced Placement tests. There are around 156 students taking 243 tests this year.
‘The teachers make sure they are prepared,” he said. “I think we do a pretty good job of getting kids ready for life after school.”
The AP exam data used in the analysis is for 12th grade students in the 2017-18 school year.
The total minority enrollment is 20%, and 33% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Math and reading level assessment tests and high school graduation rates data used in the state rankings in almost all cases is from the 2017-18 school year. This data in most cases is from each state’s education agency websites or directly from state education agencies.
Dever pointed out there are other positives happening beyond what is reported by the Ohio Department of Education or U.S. News. That includes the arts and sports programs and seniors getting into the college of their choice.
“They take a snapshot of us and make a determination,” he said.
Each school’s rank is linked to a single overall zero to 100 score.
For example, a school with an overall score of 78 has placed in the 78th percentile nationally and thus is ranked more highly than a school with a score of 77. That score of 78 also means that 22% of all the ranked schools ranked higher and 78% of the schools ranked lower.
Bowling Green’s score was 76.87.
Ottawa Hills High School is ranked #1 in Northwest Ohio.
In Wood County, Elmwood High School is ranked 365, Eastwood is 309, Lake is 437, North Baltimore is 487, Northwood is 415, Otsego is 239, Rossford is 260 and Perrysburg is 48.