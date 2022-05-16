Bowling Green City Schools Treasurer Cathy Schuller has been awarded the 2022 Herbert D. Brum Scholarship by the Ohio Association of School Business Officials’ Foundation for School Business Management at its 2022 annual Conference & Expo in Columbus.
Each year, the OASBO Foundation for School Business Management grants the Herbert D. Brum Scholarship to one goal-oriented school business official who is pursuing a degree in an accredited program. Named for the organization’s second executive director, the Brum scholarship program encourages continuing professional education and recipient receives $1,000 to help offset the costs of furthering their education.
This year, the criteria was expanded to also include OASBO member seeking to develop their leadership skills by enrolling in any of OASBO’s leadership-focused seminars.
Schuller will be using the scholarship to pursue her master’s degree in business administration, with a concentration as a Certified Management Accountant at the University of Findlay.
“I am confident that this rigorous master’s program in business will enhance my abilities in financial decision making and enrich my job performance,” she said.