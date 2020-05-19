Bowling Green City Schools will send out a survey to parents for input on how they want instruction to look this fall.
Superintendent Francis Scruci alluded to the survey during Tuesday’s school board meeting, which was held virtually to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“We will be surveying families and staff to gather data and get a sense of where families and employees are in reference to not only their comfort level but also their willingness to come to school or send their children to school,” he said.
Based on that data, district leaders will try to determine the model of instruction that best meets the needs of everyone involved.
“That information will be extremely helpful; it’s going to be critical as we continue to proceed with our plans for the fall,” he said.
“I think we really need to talk to the parents (and) ask the questions that need to be asked to find out where the parents are,” said board President Ginny Stewart.
She would be interested in knowing whether the parents are back to work or have childcare.
“We need to engage the parents. They will be impacted along with their children,” Stewart said.
The district is at a difficult crossroads and that information will be important, Scruci said.
“If in fact the governor has the intent of saying we will be back in school, we have to account for those families who may not be comfortable sending their students to school until maybe there is a vaccine” he said.
That will play a factor in the plans that are developed, Scruci said.
Whether students are in class full time, half time or taught once again from home will impact instruction, personnel and finances, he said.
Everyone is living in a historical time, when there are more questions than answers, Scruci said.
Superintendents have been discussing different instructional models, all without direction from the state, “which is a waste of resources, including time.”
As districts look for guidance, Scruci read an article based on an interview the governor had on WOSU radio.
In it, Gov. Mike DeWine hinted the plan is for students to return to classrooms in August.
While the Ohio Department of Education has a draft plan for schools, DeWine has asked superintendents to come up with their own plans.
ODE’s plan requires face masks for students and personnel, hand sanitizer stations, no visitors, personal protective equipment for nurses and daily at-home temperature checks.
“Inherently, when you put the many kids together, you’re going to get spread,” Scruci said, quoting DeWine. “But there are always ways of doing it where people are very careful.”
“While there is a hint there of what he is thinking, we still don’t have a definitive direction which causes frustration,” Scruci said.
One hurdle is transportation and the chance that buses may not be allowed to run at full capacity due to social distancing.
He said he has heard a maximum of 12 to 25 students allowed on a bus.
If a route transports 65 students a day, the district would have to add two buses and two drivers for that one route.
“It’s just not feasible,” Scruci said.
He said state leaders don’t understand the challenges districts in Northwest Ohio have with transportation, which is different than the districts in the outer belt of Columbus.
Scruci also said food service will continue through the summer.
“I’m really happy that we’ll be able to do that,” he said.
Nearly 11,000 meals were served in the month of April, but the district is reimbursed for those expenses.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Renewed contracts for Dan Black, high school assistant principal; Abigail Forschner, food service director; Dawn Dazell, human resources administrator; Zeb Kellough, Crim Elementary principal; and Christie Walendzak, special needs coordinator.
Each contract now runs from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2023.
• Created funds for two new scholarships.
The Peggy L. Schmeltz Scholarship, valued at $1,000, will go to a student majoring in business at Bowling Green State University.
The Goans-Kokensparger Military Family Scholarship, also for $1,000, will go directly to a student who has a family member who is serving or has served in the military.