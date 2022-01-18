The Bowling Green City Schools will participate in a state program to help fund facilities.
The school board on Tuesday agreed to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Expedited Local Partnership Program.
The resolution indicates the district will spend local funds for either new construction or major repairs.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said before the meeting he has no idea what the district’s facilities committee will recommend, but there is no cost to fill out an application to join the program.
“As the facilities committee gets closer to a decision and a direction to recommend to the board, we will already have this done,” he said.
Board member Ryan Myers gave an update on the committee’s work.
“That’s been a very thoughtful and methodical process,” he said.
The committee is looking at the district’s facilities as well as other districts that have built new buildings, he said, and is going through the needs as listed by school personnel.
“I’m hopeful that a recommendation will be made soon,” Myers said.
Once that happens, he said he foresees two community meetings to explain the recommendations and the rationale why.
The committee will meet again Wednesday with Fanning/Howey Associates, who was hired in June to design a facilities master plan.
According to the OFCC website, the commission will perform an assessment of the district’s facilities and enters into an agreement with the district on a Facility Master Plan that covers the entire needs of the district.
The district will choose a “distinct portion” of its Master Plan to fund through local efforts. When the district’s turn later arises in the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program, the money spent by the district on the distinct portion is credited against the local share of the entire Master Plan projects.
The board last approved participation in the ELPP in May 2019.
This is a renewal, Scruci explained.
When the application was approved in 2019, the elementary school project would have qualified as the first portion of the overall master plan. At that time, based on the district’s current ranking of 506th, it was eligible for 17% state funding.
Scruci said he does not know where the district now falls on the state list.
There are 611 public school districts in Ohio, and ranking is based on the district’s wealth.
With the partnership program, when the district’s turn arises in the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program – which was estimated at 10 years in 2019 — the money spent by the district with ELPP is credited against the local share of the entire master plan projects.
Scruci said the money won’t come to the district to pay for a project, it will come once the project is completed and BG’s turn comes up and if there is money.
“We have to front the money,” Scruci said. “It does give you an opportunity if there is money available and our number comes up, we would get reimbursed.”
“That’s not committing the anything,” Scruci stressed. “Until the facilities committee gives us a recommendation to the board, we’re ahead of the game.”
There is no plan right now, he said.
When the district last joined the program, the intent was to use it for the construction of a new elementary. The district failed in three attempts to get a bond issue approved for that school.