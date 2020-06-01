Bowling Green City Schools have started registration for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
Children who will be 5 years-old on or before Aug. 1 and live in the Bowling Green City School District are eligible.
Contact Melissa Carrillo at 419-352-3576, ext. 4021 or at: mcarrillo@bgcs.k12.oh.us for more information.
Download and print the forms located at https://www.bgcs.k12.oh.us/Content2/kdg-registration to begin the process. Contact Carrillo to make arrangements on turning the forms in to the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St.
All of the following documents are required for enrollment:
• Your child - there will be a short screening
• Child’s birth certificate - original certificate with embossed seal
• Child’s Social Security card - original card
• Proof of required immunizations
• Proof of residency - current utility bill (within the last 30 days, cable bills are not accepted), apartment lease, mailing verification etc. containing custodial parent/guardian name, address, and current date
• Proof of custody (if applicable) - original court document stating custody guidelines (paperwork must be “File” stamped and signed by a judge or magistrate)
• Parent photo ID - driver’s license, student ID, etc.
• Completed registration and Ohio Health History forms, can be downloaded from the site listed above or picked up at the Administrative Offices.