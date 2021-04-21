More students will be invited to Bowling Green’s summer school than previously expected.
More opportunities have been made available since the March presentation on the program, said Superintendent Francis Scruci at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
A previously planned partnership with the Wood County Educational Service Center has been canceled, which limited the number of students served at the elementary to 70.
“It was troubling that we were going to serve such a small number of students and we were certain there would be a greater number that would need that support,” Scruci said.
The district will do all it can to close the learning gap caused by the pandemic, he said.
Principals and teachers in each building identified and recommended students who need additional support.
At the elementary level, 218 students have been identified, with 100 in the middle school. At the high school, the focus will be on credit recovery based on grades needed to graduate.
The focus in grades K-8 will be English/language arts, math and the social-emotional piece.
Based on the identified numbers, Scruci is recommending three teachers each for grades K-3 and two teachers each for grades 4-8.
“We will strongly encourage anyone identified to participate in the summer program,” he said. “Despite our recommendation, parents can still choose not to have their student attend.”
If families choose not to participate, that slot will be available to any other student in that grade who needs extra support.
Summer school for grade K-8 will be June 14-July 1, Monday through Thursday, from 9-11:30 a.m.
Summer school at the high school will be June 24-July 16, Monday through Friday, from 9-11:30 a.m. The week of July 12 is being reserved for state testing.
Transportation will be provided as well as breakfast and lunch.
Federal funds will be used to cover the cost as will a $25,000 anonymous donation and $7,000 raised through a recent flower fundraiser.
“In regard to next year, we know that three weeks isn’t going to fill the gaps that we have,” Scruci said.
More staff will be added to help students, including five reading specialist at the elementary level and six part-time tutors for grades 6-12. One behavioral special and two social workers also will be added.
These positions also will be paid for using federal grant funds and will remain as long as that funding is available, Scruci said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Learned the district is still in need of substitute bus drivers. That department was down five drivers Tuesday. The board approved hourly pay for substitutes for the rest of the school year at $14.62 for a regular route and $14.30 for field trips.
• Accepted the retirement of Mary Lou Zwiebel, Conneaut Elementary music teacher, after 25 years in the district; and accepted resignations from Tammy Lemle, first grade teacher at Kenwood; Elizabeth Lowery, third grade teacher at Crim Elementary; and Jeremy Sison, band instructor at the middle school. Their departures are due to a family move or career options, Scruci said, and are not due to dissatisfaction with the district.
• Gave a continuing contract to Heather Tessler, intervention specialist at the high school.
• Accepted the resignation of head boys basketball coach Marshal Headley and hired Mason Roth to fill that role. He will be paid $7,874 to coach and also was hired as Crim Elementary physical education teacher.
• Hired Elizabeth Nester as a secondary social studies teacher, Armondo Calderon as head boys and girls bowling coach and Alexandra Reucher as executive director of pupil services, effective Aug. 1-July 31, 2023 at an annual salary of $100,000.
• Heard a request from community member Peggy Thompson that the board not consider adding the 1619 Project to the district’s curriculum.
The district should stay with the 1776 Report, which was approved by former President Donald Trump and uses the truth of the declaration, rather that false theories in the 1619 Project that has led too many nations to tyranny, she said.
Schools must teach founding principles and patriotic education but not ignore the faults of our past, she said, adding that the 1619 Project chops people into groups and sets them against each other.
• Accepted the donation of box fans, air purifiers, extension cords and water bottles from various donors valued at $3,059; hand sanitizer from Family First Life Insurance valued at $1,000; books, school supplies and recess equipment from various donors valued at $254; $1,500 plus school supplies valued at $375 for the summer program from the BG Noon Kiwanis Club; $250 to each principal fund at Conneaut, Crim, Kenwood and the middle school from BG VOICE; and $25 to the Stu Crew.
The board also accepted $570 from two donors for the Panksepp, Quinn, Sanders, Wolfe Memorial Scholarship. The donations were made on March 29 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the deaths of Tina Panksepp, Maggie Quinn, Stephanie Sanders and Kevin Wolfe, who passed away in 1991 before their anticipated graduation from Bowling Green High School as part of the Class of 1993.