Bowling Green City Schools’ two continuing levies have unofficially passed with wide margins.
The 1.35-mill substitute tax which takes the place of the $1 million emergency levy passed with 3,621 votes in favor (59.62%) and 2,452 votes opposed (40.38%).
The 4.2-mill tax passed by even a wider margin, with 4,100 in favor (66.95%) and 2,024 opposed (33.05%).
According to the Wood County Board of Elections, all results are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots cast or absentee ballots mailed by Monday.
Valid provisional ballots will be included in official count to be held in the next 21 days.
Twenty-five percent of eligible voters cast ballots for the school issue in Tuesday’s primary, which was delayed from March 17 due to the pandemic.
School board President Ginny Stewart said the wins are great news.
“We are so thrilled with these election results,” she said. “It’s a validation of the exemplary work of our entire staff.”
Stewart said she believes voters in the district understand the importance of the school district.
“I truly believe that they get that,” she said.
“This is a really good night for Bowling Green City Schools,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci. “We can’t thank our community enough for the support they’ve shown at the polls as well as the support shown through this coronavirus.”
He said he is happy and relieved, and passage of the levies is good for the district.
It shows “a vote of confidence from our community. This was a resounding statement from our community that they appreciate the work our staff is doing on a daily basis.”
Both levies date back to at least 2010.
The school district asked voters to support two continuing levies rather than continue to place them on the ballot for renewal every five years.
As permanent levies, their millage will never change.
Combined, the levies account for 11% of the district’s operating budget, or $3.4 million in revenue annually.
Despite the wording on the ballots – substitute and CPT for continuing period of time — neither tax will collect more than it is collecting now from existing residents.
“We aren’t asking for any more millage that we have been,” Stewart said.
Passage of the levies “allows us to be more financially sound and stable. That will allow us to more financial planning in the future.”
With the current crisis and unemployment rising, income tax collections are dropping. Stewart said the district is going to take some hits and there will be financial ramifications.
“Having these continuing levies just helps us be more stable,” she said.
Scruci said they will not know the financial hit to the district until the pandemic is over.
It depends on how long it lasts and how long the governor keeps businesses closed, he said.
Scruci stressed the funds raised will not allow extras but will allow the district “to keep doing what we feel is good education of our kids.
“This is a really important step for our district.”
Without passage, both levies would have expired Dec. 31.
The $1 million levy was first approved by voters in 2010 and renewed in 2015. The 4.2-mill levy was first passed in 2005 and has been renewed in 2010 and 2015.
With the current renewals every five years, voters would have gone to the ballot nine times in the next 10 years. By going to continuing levies, that number drops down to five.
The passage will free up money to spend in other areas.
At the end of fiscal year 2019, there was about $16.8 million in the district’s cash reserves, with nearly half on hold to protect the district if any of its upcoming operating levies failed.
At the end of fiscal year 2024, with passage of the levies, the cash balance is projected to be $7.7 million.
That would free up millions to spend in the classrooms, said Treasurer Cathy Schuller at a previous school board meeting.
Passage of the levies as continuing also will preserve the homestead rollback, now being paid by the state. If the renewals had failed and the district needed to come back with new requests, that tax credit would have disappeared and become the responsibility of taxpayers.
The last new money request for Bowling Green schools was in 2010.
While the 4.2-mill levy will collect taxes as usual, the $1 million substitute levy offers some additional features.
Now that it is a substitute levy, owners of any new properties constructed in the school district from this point forward pay the same tax as current homeowners.
An emergency levy would gather only $1 million every year even as the district grows – and everyone’s share drops. As a substitute tax, it will collect more as homes and businesses are added, but there would be no change to existing taxpayers’ bill.
“It’s really exciting that we have this win and we have the support of the community,” Stewart said.