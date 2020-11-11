BG Voice has raised enough money to hire an attorney to take legal action against the school district.
The group also is purchasing more yard signs and asking for public records from Bowling Green City Schools leaders.
“We felt like it is time to move on to the next step,” said group organizer Jessica Swaisgood, adding she believes they have legitimate concerns of how the district is handing education.
An attorney will help them legally get their kids back to school, she said.
“We are willing to do whatever it takes on a legal front for (Superintendent Francis Scruci) and the board to hear our requests to offer a choice and open the BG public schools,” Swaisgood said.
Bowling Green students have been online since Sept. 8. A vote to move to a hybrid system failed 3-2 in October.
A Rally for a Plan is planned for Monday at 5 p.m. at Wooster Green but will be canceled if the school board takes steps at a special meeting on Thursday to return students back to the classrooms, Swaisgood said.
“What we are asking for is not unreasonable, it never has been,” she said.
The group last held a rally Oct. 19.
During a recent conversation, Swaisgood voiced a couple points of contention:
• Students on Individualized Education Programs are being allowed back into schools.
“That’s great and helpful,” but she sees that as a form of segregation.
“Just because you are on an IEP doesn’t mean you are struggling,” she said. “How that is not looked at as some form of segregation, I’m really surprised at that.”
• Teachers are not being allowed to put Open BG Schools signs in their yards.
“We feel that’s a real problem,” especially if a spouse who does not work in the district – or a child — wants a sign, she said.
The school board policy – which was supplied by Swaisgood – clearly states that professional staff member’s decision must be balanced against the interest of the district and refrain from expressions that would disrupt harmony among co-workers.
Any action also must state clearly that his/her expression represents personal views and not necessarily those of the school district, the police says.
Swaisgood said it apparently was OK for Scruci to have yard signs supporting school board candidates, when he would benefit from who serves on the board.
“I don’t see how having a yard sign in your yard is in the rule.”
“There is nothing in our contract that says an employee can’t have a political sign,” Scruci said. “What they can’t have is something that goes against the district.
“If the board makes a decision and the board employs people to work, they have to abide by the contract.”
• The group’s public records requests have uncovered several cases of what Swaisgood calls inappropriate dialogue between school board members and Scruci.
“Are we going to be judged when we try to get help for our kids?” she said in response.
“The board got a lot of emails and tried to respond to everyone but she is human and if she is frustrated, I don’t blame her,” Scruci said. “We’re all frustrated. We tried to do what is in the best interest of students and staff.”
Scruci also commented on the level of disrespect in some of the emails received.
“We’re going to take criticism, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t wear on us,” he said.
BG Voice has collected 968 petition signatures and $2,245 for its effort to hire an attorney and get students back in the classroom.
The petition asks that anyone within the BGCS district with or without a child attending BGCS sign if they feel parents, guardians and community members should have a choice in the way their students should be receiving their education.
The group has issues with the school board not seeking community input and that there is no public outlet to express public opinion.
Swaisgood also said that 200 households in the district have Open BG Schools signs in their yard.
The timing of Monday’s rally also is deliberately the day before the next board meeting.
“I want our kids back in school as soon as it is done,” she said about when and if the board decides to teach students face to face.
Before knowing of today’s meeting, Swaisgood said she does not expect it to happen until the end of the year, and she does not have faith it could happen even then.
“We doubt this school could pull it off,” she said about putting a plan in place for the quick return of students. “They have nothing figured out.”
“We’re asking for at least two days a week and we’re not even a red county,” she said, referring to the state’s color code for cases.
On Wednesday, Wood County was “orange,” or level 2. The state updates the levels on Thursdays.
Swaisgood also commented on Gov. Mike DeWine’s Nov. 5 press conference, where he said the spread of the virus is happening in large gatherings where masks are not being worn, not in schools.
“I’m glad that came out to answer myths that that is where the spread is happening,” she said. “It’s not the schools where kids are getting this.”
People’s patience is getting thin, she said.
“We’ve been waiting and waiting.”