As of now, Bowling Green City Schools will start the new school year masks optional.
Superintendent Francis Scruci made that announcement at this month’s board of education meeting.
The start of the 2021-22 school year is Aug. 25.
“My recommendation is to start the school year mask optional,” Scruci said.
“We would continue to maintain social distancing requirements, continue our cleaning procedures, remind kids to hand wash – basically everything we did last year with the exception that masks are optional.”
The district will need to be flexible, however, and ready to pivot if things change, he said.
“Unless something dramatically changes, that is how we will start the new year.”
He and county superintendents met with Ben Robison, commissioner of the Wood County Health Department, last week to get guidance.
The best way for kids to learn is to have them in school in front of teachers, Scruci said.
“We did the best we could last year,” he said.
Bowling Green was the only district in Wood County that didn’t start the 2020-21 school year in person.
Full-time, in-person classes started March 29.
The district held summer camps to help students catch up.
To address the mental needs of families and students, the district has hired a community outreach and student wellness coordinator.
Debra Ondrus, former middle school guidance counselor, will fill that position. She will be paid $89,937 for her one-year contract, with money coming from the ESSER II fund.
Her job will be to coordinate the delivery of mental and behavioral health services to PK-12 students and families.
The position was approved at the June board meeting.
“We knew that we’ve always done a great job in supporting our students with resources in the community but were concerned there was disconnect with the individuals that support these resources,” Scruci said.
There are initiatives in place to support student wellness “but having a dedicated coordinator will only enhance the effectiveness of those programs,” he said.
The district will monitor data and evaluate the position and its effectiveness and provide a report at the end of the school year.
A secretary for the operations center will be hired.
With the district having a shortage of bus drivers, Toby Snow, director of transportation, and the two mechanics often are forced into driving.
That leads the operations center unsupervised.
“If a bus would happen to miss picking up a student and they call in, they get nobody,” Scruci said.
The person will perform secretarial, receptionist and office management functions as well as assist with route planning.
The district potentially will need nearly six bus drivers once school starts.
“If we can’t fill those positions, we will have to make some tough decisions that may impact families,” Scruci said. “We can’t get kids to school without someone behind the wheel.”
Many districts in the county have had difficulty finding bus drivers.
“What better way to pass a few hours a day than to drive kids to school?” Scruci said.
The board also approved the job description for a human resources generalist to help the one-person human resources department.
Administrator Dawn Dazell is a department of one and based on industry standards, there should be four people in the department, Scruci said.
“Human resources has morphed into a lot … and additional help is needed to operate the district,” he said.
“That office does a great job and we’re happy to do this for them,” said board President Norm Geer.
The person will assist with all internal and external human resources functions and requests as directed by Dazell.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved the resignation of Crim Elementary third-grade teacher Andrea Kuchta and hired Molly Barnhart as middle school guidance counselor.
• Renewed the employment of Courtney Ducat as a nurse for the 2021-22 school year, with a salary of $43,304, which will be paid from Student Wellness and Success funds.
• Approve the purchase of two Blue Bird buses in a net amount of $185,750 from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service, Inc. via the Ohio Schools Council bus purchasing program. The money will be taken from the district’s capital improvement fund.
• Approved a mandatory shutdown of all athletics, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities July 2-10, 2022.
• Learned from board member Jill Carr that the community group being formed to discuss facilities needs will meet once its membership has been finalized.
At a special meeting July 8, the board hired Jeffrey Campbell as a high school math teacher, Jaekob Sader as a fourth-grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary, and Jillian Pelleck and Kaela Bilski as reading specialists at Crim and Conneaut elementaries, respectively.