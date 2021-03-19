Bowling Green City Schools will be offering summer programming to help those students who may have fallen behind during remote learning.
Angela Schaal, executive director of teaching and learning, reported during Tuesday’s board of education meeting that Bobcat Boost will be introduced this summer.
There will be two programs: one each for grades K-5 and 6-12.
Summer school for the younger grades will be from June 22-July 9 on Tuesdays through Fridays, 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It will be held at Crim Elementary and Schaal is hoping for 72 students.
“That’s about 12 per grade level,” Schaal said. “We feel like we can keep those classes small enough that we can keep that distancing.”
Also, when working with kids who are struggling, it is best to keep class sizes small to meet every student’s needs, she added.
Transportation and lunch will be provided free to all students.
Students will be separated based on assessment data and teacher input.
Reading, outdoor enrichment and math are part of the schedule.
One teacher will be needed per grade level along with an intervention liaison and one senior team leader to oversee the site.
Third grade will have a chance to test again for the reading guarantee if necessary.
Teachers and district administrators will look at data from the assessments given in April and May along with grades and teacher assessments to determine which students will need additional help.
The district has partnered with the Wood County Educational Service Center for the K-5 programming as a cost-saving measure.
Middle school will run from June 21-July 9 and high school will run during the state testing window of June 21-July 16. Both programs will be Tuesdays through Fridays.
All classes will meet at the middle school from 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with each period lasting 90 minutes.
Schaal is hoping to accommodate 120-200 students.
Transportation and a snack will be included.
A math and English teacher will be needed for each of grades 6-8. The district will require a coordinator to manage paperwork as well as day-to-day running of the program.
Two intervention specialists will be hired, one for the middle school and one for the high school, and paraprofessional support will be provided for both buildings.
Three math teachers, three English teachers and one science teacher will be needed at the high school.
Credit recovery will be used at the high school as a priority to help students stay on track for graduation.
Work also is being done to help with the social/emotional need of students.
“We definitely think that the social/emotional piece is extremely important right now for our kids in the summer and also when we think about going back next year,” Schaal said.
Services will be provided in partnership with the Children’s Resource Center this summer to provide mental health help.
Board President Norm Geer asked if any student can attend the program.
“Probably not,” Schaal said, explaining she expects the classes to be filled with those students who need the extra help the most.
She wants to make sure they target the kids that have been deemed at risk and that have the most to gain from the program.
“We’ve got to close the gap for our struggling students,” Schaal said.
Board member Tracy Hovest asked what would be done if more than 70 students were identified in grades K-5.
Schaal said more sections could be added.
“We don’t really have any idea how many students are going to want to take advantage of summer school,” she said.
“In all fairness to our kids, we have been remote and we need to give them opportunities to be in the classroom and see what they can and can’t do,” Schaal added.
“We are still committed to stay focused on the kids,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
The cost of the summer program is estimated at $85,435 for salaries, materials, transportation and food, Schaal said.
Treasurer Cathy Schuller said the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund should cover the costs of the program.
Scruci said he was approached by a family in the community that feels strongly about helping students and has offered to donate $25,000 to offset those costs.
The family has asked to remain anonymous.
“This year has been very difficult and it is easy to get caught up in the negativity of the pandemic,” he said. “This is an example of some of the wonderful, caring and generous individuals that set Bowling Green apart from other communities.”