Jordan Schuman, of Bowling Green and a junior at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, achieved a perfect 36 composite score on the ACT.
His success is a rarity, and something only attained by 0.1795% of high school students nationwide. The test was administered to all juniors at St. John’s Jesuit on Feb. 25; test results were delivered to students by SJJ counselors the week of March 23.
Schuman has been a member of the Marching Titans since he was a freshman. He plays the trumpet and recently started playing the synthesizer as a junior for the Indoor Drumline. He plays the trumpet and French horn for the school’s concert band.
Director of bands Tim Martin has worked closely with Schuman since 2017.
“Jordan has been in the band program for three years and has always been the kind of performer that every director wants; he is a hard worker who always finds a way to be his best. More importantly, he is selfless and has always does what’s best for the group,” Martin said.
Through the Christian Service Program at St. John’s Jesuit, Schuman has served various community agencies. These include engaging with residents at Brookdale Senior Living, working at the Seagate Foodbank, participating in the “Dear Santa” program, and tutoring younger students at Sunbridge School.
In the classroom, Schuman has taken advantage of academic rigor and many extracurricular offerings at SJJ. He is a member of the Magis Society, the National Honors Society, the Spanish Honors Society, and serves as an ambassador.