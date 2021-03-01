The City of Bowling Green tax filing due date is April 15 for 2020 tax returns. Payments of your 2020 tax return and first quarter 2021 estimated tax payment are also due April 15.
The Bowling Green Income Tax Division requires a copy of your Federal tax return (Form 1040) and all W-2s. If you are claiming Bowling Green withholding or a credit for taxes paid to another municipality, your W-2 needs to report this withholding.
Income tax filings may be turned in using the drop box located outside the building or mailed in. Staff will frequently check the drop box throughout the business day (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m).
Those who are planning to file income tax returns in person are strongly encouraged to do so well in advance of the April 15th deadline in order to avoid long lines.
For assistance call 419-354-6212.