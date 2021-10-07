Teacher and student reactions during Bowling Green City Schools building evacuations due to a bomb threat were calm and controlled.
A bomb threat was called into the high school Sept. 10, which required the evacuation of all the buildings to ensure the safety of students and staff, said Superintendent Francis Scruci at last month’s board of education meeting.
He thanked officers with the Bowling Green Police Division and Wood County Sheriff’s Office for securing the district’s safe buildings quickly and assisting with the evacuations.
The person responsible for the threat was identified that same day.
“We have safety plans in place, and we practice these throughout the year, but you never really know how things are go until you have an actual incident,” Scruci said. “We’re pleased with how our schools handled the situation and were able to keep safety of our staff and students as a priority.”
Secondary students were sent home first to make sure that families that rely on older siblings to take care of younger siblings are home first, he said.
Safe-haven locations for each school are not disclosed for a reason to protect everyone involved.
“It reduces the chance for a secondary attack,” Scruci said.
After reviewing the day’s events with police, adjustments will be made if another threat is received.
“Pretty much everyone agreed that it went about as well as could be expected at that time,” he said.
A suggestion was made by police that the exact wording of the threat received not be shared with parents, he said.
When Scruci messaged parents of the bomb threat, he included the exact wording in the threat.
“They recommend we do not share that,” he said.
That creates a fine line between being transparent and letting parents what’s going on, versus not sharing enough information, Scruci said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard from Scruci that armyworms infested the softball field and caused a lot of damage.
• Hired Shaunessy Baker as a kindergarten teacher at Crim Elementary, Regina Hilton as art teacher at the high school, Sara Lucid as reading specialist at Conneaut Elementary; and Kristine Fauver as school psychologist at $80 an hour not to exceed 10 hours per week.
• Accepted $22,609 in donations, including game operational equipment valued at $15,000 for high school football Henschen & Associates, $500 each to Crim and Kenwood elementaries from Dayspring Church, $1,629 to the high school from the estate of Jack A. Miller, $900 for school supplies at Crim from First United Methodist Church, $800 to the high school art club from the Black Swamp Arts Festival and $1,000 for a flagpole at the athletic complex from Dennis Bower.
• Approved school trips to Boston for the DECA students to attend a power conference and to Indianapolis for FFA students to attend their national convention.
• Modified rental rates for the Performing Arts Center for new applications.