Bowling Green City Schools students will return to school Sept. 8 with classes entirely online.
That is a turnaround from the way the school board was leaning after its special meeting last week.
The board of education tonight voted 4-1 on virtual lessons with the Sept. 8 start date.
Tracy Hovest voted no.
She said she was caught totally off guard with this direction based on how last week’s meeting ended.
More than 325 people watched tonight’s meeting, which was shown via YouTube as the board continues social-distancing guidelines.
The intent is to reassess after six weeks the status of coronavirus in the community and decide whether it is OK to return to the classroom for the second semester, which would start the end of November.
