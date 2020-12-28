The chance of Bowling Green City Schools district children returning to the classroom in January is looking slim.
Superintendent Francis Scruci sent a community-wide email Monday saying based on coronavirus numbers updated Sunday, the district will remain in a remote learning environment as the county is still under a level red.
The hope was to have some in-person learning starting Jan. 5, “but as we stand today, that does not look likely based on the current data available to us,” Scruci said in his email.
The county’s incidence level is 715 per 100,000 people, almost six times the threshold to return to a level orange. The City of Bowling Green COVID-19 incident rate is 585.5 per 100,000 people
Scruci, who could not immediately be reached for comment, plans to send another email on Friday with a determination of the status for Jan. 5.
On Dec. 23, Gov. Mike DeWine said his plan is to make the vaccine available to school personnel by mid-January with the goal of having all students back face to face in school buildings by March 1.
“This is really good news as it is what we all want for our students,” Scruci said in his email.
Jessica Swaisgood, who started BG VOICE as a way to support the return of students to the classroom, is doubtful about a March start date.
Every time a date is mentioned, parents are hopeful but it never happens, she said.
“I hope the vaccine is as wonderful as everyone is hoping,” she said.
At the Dec. 12 meeting, board of education members agreed to a matrix that would be used to decide when it was safe for students to return to face-to-face lessons.
Each week, district personnel continue to monitor the numbers associated with the decision matrix (viewable on the district’s website under the COVID-19 tab). Wood County’s daily statistics are on page 2.
The matrix states that as long as the county is red, learning will continue remotely.
If the county is orange, and the district meets three or more indicators, students K-5 will be hybrid and grades 6-12 will remain remote.
If the county is orange and the district does not meet three indicators, K-5 will be in school four days a week (Tuesday-Thursday) and grades 6-12 will be hybrid.
Once the county is yellow, all students will be in the buildings for face-to-face learning.
There are six indicators that include the incident rates in the city, the number of positive cases in the 43402 zip code and within the school district over a 14-day timeframe, the percentage change of community cases over 14 days, the rate of absenteeism in individual school buildings and what the risk level is for Wood County (red, orange or yellow).
At that time, members were hoping to return students to the classroom Jan. 5, which would allow a 12-day cushion after Christmas, when families gathered and the spread of the virus was more likely.
“We were concerned all along people would think on Jan. 5 kids would be back in school,” Swaisgood said. “The matrix isn’t a solution and won’t get our kids back in school anytime soon.”
Swaisgood encouraged residents to educate themselves, and said she heard a lot of people thought kids would be back in school Jan. 5.
She would like to see a forum open to the public.
“I think it’s really important for people to continue to voice their concerns if they have them,” Swaisgood said.
The district started this school year on Sept. 8 online and has held classes remotely since the state-mandated shutdown in March.