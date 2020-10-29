Four Bowling Green State University students, who are also Bowling Green High School graduates, have received funding commitments after successful business pitches on Sept. 10 for the Hatch.
The Hatch, modeled after the ABC hit TV show “Shark Tank,” features student entrepreneurs (Hatchlings) who pitch their business ideas to a panel of BGSU alumni investors.
Hatchlings are chosen through a highly selective application process. After being selected, each Hatchling works for 11 weeks with an accomplished BGSU alumni mentor to create a business presentation.
The Hatch was a virtual event, free and open to the public; it was streamed live to Hatch Watch Parties around the region and in several countries. On YouTube, it had over 3,200 views.
The business idea from Marissa Brubaker, a 2016 BGHS graduate, is a sports bra that is worn functionally at the gym and crosses over to a comfortable everyday garment.
“We are very proud of Marissa for creating a product helpful for female athletes,” said Kirk D. Kern, director of the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. “She gave a wonderful presentation during the Hatch® and successfully negotiated a deal with the investors.”
Brubaker said that Mariana Mitova from Bowling Green was the perfect mentor to help me create a successful pitch.
The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, serving as Hatch Headquarters, was recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business as one of the top 20 centers worldwide.
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. More information is at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.
Brandon Bayes, a 2016 BGHS graduate, has an idea for an anti-tipping trash can that reduces the amount of garbage polluting our environment. With this eco-friendly product, people can help the environment while keeping their communities clean.
“Completing the Hatch Program is an impressive accomplishment and we are very proud of Brandon,” Kern said. “What sets the Hatch apart from similar events is that the alumni investors make equity investments providing real money for students to launch real businesses. To date, more than $600,000 has been committed to student startups.”
Bayes said he enjoyed working with mentor Gary Dible from Bowling Green to create a successful pitch and hopes to see his products being used throughout the city.
The idea of Sean O’Donnell and Jake Stucker, 2019 BGHS graduates, is an agricultural filter that attaches to drainage ditches and field tile outlets. This device will filter pollutants from runoff before they enter bodies of water and cause complications, such as the 2014 Toledo water crisis. The filter will help farmers increase their yields, protect local environments and enhance the business of waterside communities.
“We are very proud of Sean and Jake for innovating a product to improve our environment,” Kern said. “This is another example of the Hatch contributing to the public good. We congratulate Sean and Jake for winning the Eggy, the people’s choice award.”
O’Donnell and Stucker said that they were thrilled to participate in the Hatch and enjoyed working with mentor Rich Myers to create a successful pitch.