Bowling Green City Schools has suspended a teacher who has been with the district nearly 20 years.
The board at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved the immediate suspension of Dallas Black, without pay or benefits, pending termination proceedings.
Black was hired by the district around 2003, said human relations Administrator Dawn Dazell, and teaches Spanish at the high school, according to the district website.
The resolution states that certain allegations concerning Black’s conduct had come to the board’s attention and they believed that conduct constituted grounds for termination and that the character charges against him warranted his suspension pending termination.
The resolution states Black engaged in conduct unbecoming to the teaching profession in violation of four principles in the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators. Those principles were professional behavior, accurate reporting, confidentiality and appropriate and responsible use of technology.
Those four principal violations stem from multiple actions Black took from May 12 to June 3 of this year, according to the board resolution passed Tuesday.
The resolution listed 24 charges, and each was a separate ground for termination.
Black is accused of leaving work early after the first period without proper approval (twice), attempting to use personal leave in violation of the terms of the collective bargaining unit or district procedures (four times), sending an e-mail in violation of board policy which states e-mails should be used to conduct official business and communicating with colleagues, students, parents and community members (six times); sending an e-mail that disparaged district administration and district employees (four); sending an e-mail in violation of a directive from the superintendent (one); and sending an email that included the names of students and their personal information in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (twice).
Black was given the opportunity to appear at pre-disciplinary hearings in order to refute the charges and show cause why his teaching contract should not be suspended or terminated.
Superintendent Francis Scruci would not confirm Black appeared, citing personnel confidentiality.
Board President Norm Geer would not comment on the action, which was taken right before the board adjourned.
The board met for a three-hour executive session Monday to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
Scruci neither denied nor confirmed Black’s employment was the topic of that meeting, citing school board regulations against publicizing what is discussed in executive session.
A message left for Black was not immediately returned.