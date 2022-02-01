Bowling Green City Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday, due to the expected winter storm.
All practices, games and events are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.
“We will make a determination on Thursday afternoon in regards to Friday evening and weekend events,” Superintendent Francis Scruci said in a Tuesday email.
“I am making this call today in order to allow parents enough time to make plans in regards to what is best for their family. Weather typically is not a certainty but having watched the different weather models for the past several days and information that we have received from the Emergency Management of Wood County, this is an inevitable winter storm. The safety of our students, and staff is always our priority and therefore we will be closed.”