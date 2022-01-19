Three of Bowling Green’s school buildings will have air conditioning when classes resume next fall.
At Tuesday’s board of education meeting, members accepted a bid for the installation of air conditioning units at the high school as well as Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries.
The mini-split units will provide air conditioning to each classroom, but not ventilation. They can be moved if new facilities are built.
Earl Mechanical Services, Inc., Wauseon, presented the low bid of $3,308,700, which was was 17% less than what was estimated.
The bid included there alternatives: for earlier construction to start on the elementary schools in order to have some of the projected completed by the end of spring; the installation of double-wall construction; and the enclosure of the exterior refrigerant piping in metal.
“When we put this out to bid, the budget was for $4 million,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci. “We are really, really pleased this came in a $3.3 million.
“In this day and age, that’s really good news.”
Mark Hopf, a mechanical discipline director with Fanning Howey, reported neither bidder said that the alternate to start early was doable, because of leads times and completion date.
“We’ve talked with Earl Mechanical since then and they are willing to go ahead and get started with construction, but they may not have everything in place ready to go before the year is out,” he said.
The company is willing to work with the district and get started as soon as possible, he said.
Hopf said the completion date for all three projects is before school starts in August.
The district plans to use $2.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to pay for the project with the balance coming from the capital improvement fund.
The only buildings in the district that are air conditioned are the middle school and Crim Elementary.
It is not uncommon for school to be canceled or classes let out early in the fall due to the high temperature in school buildings.
In August, the start of the school year was pushed back five days due to the extreme heat.