Bowling Green schools will turn its attention to adding air conditioning to three of its buildings and perhaps build a new high school.
Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education President Norm Geer said at Tuesday’s meeting that air conditioning is needed at Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries and at the high school.
He also wants to give the community an opportunity to vote on a new high school.
He noted that such a vote was never offered to the community as a standalone issue.
Efforts by the board to get a consolidated elementary did not get support from the community, and the message was to keep the community elementaries, Geer said.
“The community let us know that it likes its neighborhood elementaries and wants to keep the smaller schools for the younger students,” he said. “We hear this loud and clear and understand and respect the vote.”
Three failed bond requests for a consolidated elementary each included a new high school.
Geer said that he thinks funding for the school should be 50:50 – an equal division between property and income taxes.
“Our high school should be the flagship building of our system,” he said.
The current high school, which opened in 1964, does not have air conditioning, has poor ventilation and is not designed to meet the needs of the 21st century education, Geer said.
The new school would not be fancy, but would be an improvement of what there is now.
“The time has come to have a new high school,” he said.
“This is something to discuss with the board and the community,” Superintendent Francis Scruci said after the meeting.
The elementaries will be kept for the foreseeable future and improved.
“At a minimum, Conneaut and Kenwood should have air conditioning,” Geer said.
Board member Jill Carr said she toured the three buildings with representatives from Fanning Howey Associates to look at the heating and cooling systems, as well as ventilation.
After the tour, conversations with Fanning Howey included how the firm could address the deficiencies to the systems.
Carr, along with Scruci and board member Ryan Myers, met with Fanning Howey on Tuesday and received five options for electrical, heating and cooling options for these buildings.
All have different price points, and the board will need to discuss what kind of investment it wants to put in these buildings, Myers said.
He would not disclose the range of costs to those options, explaining that each isn’t a comparison of apples to apples but rather has several different components.
“We do have to have that conversation of how much we would like to invest,” Myers said.
According to Scruci, when the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission looked at the HVAC and electrical in those buildings, the cost of a total overhaul was just over $13 million.
“You can probably do lesser things,” he said.
Myers said the needs of the high school should be addressed now, even if a plan is put in place to replace the building.
It could be four or five years before a new school is ready to open, he said.
“Even if we were to put something on the ballot and get it approved next year, it’s going to be a three-year project,” Myers said. “We felt it was imperative … as we move forward with the investment in our athletic facilities, we also promised that we would look at our buildings.”
A workshop meeting will be scheduled to discuss the options, as well as the feasibility of building a new high school.
Myers would like to see the work start this summer.
Carr said she would like to hold a visioning exercise with the board to discuss the five options mentioned by Myers.
“I think this would help us focus,” she said.
After the meeting, Geer said that work on the elementaries was more critical than a new high school.
“We want to move on the elementaries as soon as possible, and the high school - we would like to do that as soon as possible, too, but that is more of a process,” he said.
Geer said he believes the district has the money to do the work.
“I think we can afford it, but we really can’t afford not do it,” he said. “We’re going to find the money.”