Citing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Bowling Green City Schools superintendent says masks are optional in buildings starting Monday.
“We have seen a steady decline in our numbers and today the total active cases had shrunk to 124,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci in an email to parents on Tuesday.
“Recently, we have seen the Ohio Department of Health remove the requirement to contact trace while still recommending mask wearing,” he said. “As I am faced with yet another no win decision, I am going to follow the guidance from the health experts.
Beginning Monday, the district will return to recommending but not requiring mask wearing in schools. However, masks will still be required on buses until March 18, when the bus order expires.
Scruci went through the mask history since school started in August.
Earlier this school year, the Board of education gave Scruci the authority to monitor and make decisions on masks and navigating the virus within the schools.
“I have worked closely with our Wood County Superintendents and the Wood County Health Department. In addition, I have monitored the number of active cases in the 43402 zip code along with the number of cases in our schools,” he said.
Bowling Green City Schools began the school year in a mask optional environment and was able to control the numbers and spread in schools during the majority of the fall season, he said. On Oct. 28, the increase in cases led to the mask mandate.
“We were able to navigate successfully the next several months but continued to see numbers in our primary zip code continue to climb.
On Jan. 22, the hit the high-water mark and the highest point since the pandemic began when there were 791 active cases reported.