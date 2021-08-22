Bowling Green City Schools is asking parents to step up in a crucial role as the academic year starts.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said that 40 para-professionals positions must be filled. School starts Wednesday,
“As we prepare for the start of the school year, we are faced with a major problem. We like many other businesses and industries are in need of employees,” he said in an email.
Scruci said that the district has worked all summer to attempt to attract and retain para-professional positions with no success.
“Recently we increased the pay $2 across all levels of experience, our principals have attempted to fill these necessary classroom positions through emails, our pupil service director has attempted to network through her channels, and Rachel Wixey, who recruits candidates for these positions has continued market these open positions. To this point we have had little success,” Scruci said.
“This email is a last ditch effort to hopefully find parents who may be looking for work within our schools or for you to spread the word of the dire need we have in our district. We are currently short nearly 40 para-professionals and need your help to help identify or recruit individuals to fill these necessary positions.
The shortage is due to pay, which is why it was increased, and because some have not returned to the positions, he said.
“We also have had some choose not to return for various reasons including COVID and since those positions have in the past been handled through Rachel Wixey and Associates we don’t know the status until later in the summer. In addition, to the pay increase we are working on determining if we can financially support bringing these positions under the district’s direct employment rather than working through a third party,” Scruci said.
“Regardless, we need your help,” he said.
For more information, contact Executive Director of Pupil Services Allie Reucher or Human Resource Director Dawn Dazell at the following email addresses. areucher@bgcs.k12.oh.us or ddazell@bgcs.k12.oh.us.
Para-professionals work with students on IEPs (Individual Education Plans) on a daily basis in their classroom with teachers. Some have one-on-one assignments, while others may work with several students in particular subject areas.