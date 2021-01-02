Superintendents from Wood County will meet with the health commissioner to get information on the potential full-time return of students to the classroom.
Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci sent out a correspondence to the community Friday in which he said he is hopeful district students may soon return to face-to-face learning.
Bowling Green students have not been in classes in person since March when the coronavirus pandemic started.
Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that school personnel will be included in the 1B group eligible for vaccinations, along with anyone over the age of 65 and anyone with certain medical conditions.
Last week, Wood County health Commissioner Ben Robison said he estimates there are 35,000 county residents who fall in that category.
Currently, the doses for those in the 1A group, which includes health workers, EMS and emergency responders, has not been sufficient to meet the demand.
DeWine has said it is his hope to start 1B vaccinations March 1 but supports the idea that if students wear masks, it is safe to return to in-person learning.
Scruci said in his emailed letter that he will share information from Monday’s superintendent meeting with members of the board of education at its special meeting Tuesday.
”I am hopeful that based on the information shared at this meeting we may be able to consider returning our students to school in the near future,” he said in the email.
The matrix established by the school board in the fall would keep students educated remotely as the county remains at level red.
Otsego, Lake and Elmwood both started the school year with students attending classes five days a week. North Baltimore started in a hybrid format but has since gone full time. All others continue with a hybrid method of teaching. Bowling Green is the only district in the county that started the school year online and continues doing so.