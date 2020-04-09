Two county school districts have addressed a resolution to join a pipeline consortium.
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education voted in March to join the Ohio School Pipeline Coalition. The school board at Otsego Local Schools discussed the resolution at length in February and tabled it.
“We are going to unite as one and hopefully keep the values where they proposed them to be initially,” said Bowling Green Treasurer Cathy Schuller at the March 19 meeting.
The cost of membership in the consortium is $500 per year.
The consortium will allow districts to “band together and basically create a PAC that will lobby to try to keep the values of the pipeline where they’re at,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci earlier this week.
“When you look at potentially losing 50% of the value, $500 to have people lobby for you is a good investment,” he said.
According to the resolution, the purpose of the pipeline coalition is to further the interests of the member boards of education by addressing the issues related to the reduction in property tax revenue stemming from natural gas transmission lines. It also will take any reasonable steps to protect the member boards of education, and perform related functions in compliance with Ohio law.
The Rover and Nexus pipelines, which both traverse through Wood County, have appealed the valuation of their projects, cutting the initial amount expected to be sent to school districts.
Schuller said this week that based on communication in December from the county auditor, the Rover appealed value is 54% of the original value.
The revenue cited in October by the Wood County Auditor’s Office was $3.6 million. Schuller said the appealed amount is closer to what was cited in 2015, or $1.93 million.
Otsego, after lengthy discussion, tabled joining the coalition. Plans to address the resolution in March were put on hold after coronavirus closed the schools.
At their Feb. 27 meeting, Otsego school board members heard Superintendent Adam Koch describe the coalition as a way to work together “to make sure that the pipeline is fairly taxed.”
Additional costs would be based on a district’s valuation.
“I don’t anticipate there to be many,” he said, referring to additional expenses above and beyond the membership fee. “I just think any time we can work together with other schools that are impacted by the same thing, I think is a good thing.”
Koch and Treasurer Steve Carroll have sat in on meetings discussing the coalition.
“The collaboration amongst the group I think would be something that Steve and I would be interested in joining if you approved that,” Koch said.
Board member Mark Tolles voiced concerns.
“It’s almost like we’re doing a blank check,” he said. “The language on this form says any additional expenses decided on by the coalition would be invoiced based upon the district’s valuation.
“We may have absolutely no say in the matter,” Tolles said.
“I think we need some clarification,” he said. “I couldn’t in good faith (agree to) something that is just a blank check out of our treasury.”
Koch said he didn’t disagree but shared that if any other expenses came up, they must be supported by another board resolution.
“I think the other resolutions in the future will clarify that,” he said about future expenses. “This is just the membership in the group.”
If future resolutions were not supported, the district would lose its $500 membership fee, Koch said.
Board President Brad Anderson said he wanted to join, but if there are questions that can be resolved, he will feel a little bit better.
“I think there should be some discussion along the lines of how much do we think this is going to cost us,” said board member Gordon Digby. “If they can give us an estimate of what they’re expecting to spend, and we can get an estimate of what we’re likely to pay.
“I’d like to have some kind of figure of what we think this might cost us so we’re not just giving away $500 and we just get out because it’s getting too expensive.”
Without an appeal, Otsego would receive $1.1 million from Nexus.
Other local school districts either have no intention of joining or have not made a decision.
Eastwood Local Schools has not joined yet, and no final decision has been made, said Superintendent Brent Welker.
At Eastwood, the original valuation was expected to generate $2.26 million from Nexus. After both appeals were filed, the revised collection during the appeal falls to $1.06 million, according to Treasurer Brad McCracken.
Perrysburg Exempted Village Schools will get some funds from the pipeline, but not a significant amount relative to other districts, said Superintendent Tom Hossler.
”We have not joined the Ohio School Pipeline Coalition at this time,” he said. “Clearly, we are communicating with our public officials on this matter and the importance to our local taxpayers is these companies are permitted to significantly reduce their valuations and pay schools less than what they sold our communities on when asking to install the pipelines.”
Elmwood Local Schools is not joining, according to Superintendent Tony Borton.
Rossford Treasurer James Rossler said Generations pipeline is not appealing therefore there is no reason to join the coalition.