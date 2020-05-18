The loss of income from the coronavirus-related economic downturn will have a negative impact on Bowling Green City Schools.
The board met Thursday to discuss its financial forecast.
David Conley, with Rockmill Financial, led much of the discussion and said the district could lose more than $3 million in the next fiscal cycle.
Unlike with the Great Depression, COVID-19 created a man-made economic slow-down as a result of the government trying to prevent the spread of the virus by closing businesses and ordering people to stay home, Conley said.
He has been working with Treasurer Cathy Schuller the last two months to get a handle on the financial impact to the district.
“When you add the state funding, the income taxes and the property taxes together in terms of what is at risk and what we might lose … we’re looking at around $3 million less in income coming into the district than we were originally planning,” Conley said.
The board also discussed cuts in personnel to offset the loss.
The biggest expense to the district is salaries, which make up 56% of spending, and retirement benefits, which is 21%.
“We have to be aware that we need to really look closely at personnel to really have an impact on our budget if we’re going to have that kind of loss or potential loss,” board member Bill Clifford said.
Schuller said there were savings from not having substitutes in the buildings the last two months, but she did not have the actual amount.
Board member Jill Car asked what will be done in the next few months to cut expenses.
Schuller suggested putting a halt to all non-essential purchases, not replacing staff who retire, and evaluating each department to see where spending can be reduced.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said all administrators have agreed to a salary freeze for next year.
“That’s a part of our contribution to try to ease some of this financial crisis that we are in,” he said.
He added that both unions understand the issue and he is confident they can work together in a positive way.
Conley gave board members a short economics lesson.
There are 9,359 people receiving unemployment in Wood County, he said.
“Unemployment is what creates everything else that is happening to every government across the country,” he said.
Governments rely on taxes created by economic activity and school districts rely on income taxes and state funding.
“As the economy shut down, revenues to the state dropped. This resulted in the state reducing its budget for the current year,” Conley said.
Gov. Mike DeWine has cut $300 million from the K-12 education budget, resulting in a loss of $698,447, or 2.30% of state funds, to Bowling Green through the end of this fiscal year, which is June 30.
With education the second largest budget item behind Medicaid, it was an easy target, Conley said.
“More reductions may happen if the economy doesn’t turn around quickly,” he said.
“If the economy doesn’t kick back in pretty soon, the state is going to have to continue with reductions in the future and most likely schools will be dead center again,” Conley said.
Nearly $700,000 was lost after only 60 days in the COVID-19 economy, he said.
“If the COVID economy continues … you can do the math as to what that might mean in terms of state funding.”
Scruci expressed frustration at seeing cuts continue to education while other entities are left alone.
“Education is a big target,” he said. “We’ve been warned … that $300 million could look like child’s play when July comes around.”
State funding makes up 22.78% of revenues to the district.
Conley said possible losses in state funding could be at least $1.52 million more in the next fiscal year, or around 4.5% of fiscal year 2021 revenues.
That is a loss totaling $2.22 million next year, he said.
Bowling Green also has a 0.50% traditional income tax, which will collect from unemployment benefits.
Income tax revenue typically supplies 11.69% of the district’s budget.
But collection from those unemployed will be about half of what it used to be.
“Bottom line is that you will lose half of the revenue that we previously were receiving from those residents,” Conley said.
The April income tax settlement would have shown a small impact, the next settlement in July will be worse, he warned. The October settlement will allow the district to measure future losses.
Conley estimated a loss of $400,000 in income tax collections for the next fiscal year, which is about 1.23% of the general fund. That loss could grow to $635,000 through the next two fiscal years.
Property taxes, which make up 55.48% of the district’s budget, also will be impacted.
Pipeline depreciation and appeals plus reductions in agricultural property values as well as delinquency in tax payments all will play a part in reducing income.
Conley predicted losses of around $210,000 over the next four years, not counting the loss of income if the transfer of properties on the ballot in August are approved.
He warned again against unnecessary spending. The district should know by August about state cuts and the results of the election that could shift taxpayers to neighboring communities.
Schuller gave an update of the district’s five-year forecast, which will be approved at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
With voter passage of the two continuing levies earlier this month, that has secured $3.4 million in revenues.
She is projecting a 10% decline in state funding next year.
Schuller said there are significant variables in the forecast, including the reductions in state aid and income tax receipts as well as the existing income tax that expires in two years and the final determination of the Rover pipeline valuation.
The cash balance without the renewal of the income tax is negative $2.43 million in June 2024. With its renewal, the balance is $2.48 million.
There also is uncertainty of the next school year, whether students are in the buildings or taught at home or a blend of the two, with each bearing a different cost, Schuller said.
The district will receive between $300,000 and $400,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“This has been very valuable,” said board President Ginny Stewart. “It’s something we all need to think about and come back and ask questions. It’s clear there’s a lot of work that needs to be done around our fiscal issues.”