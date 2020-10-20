Bowling Green City Schools leaders are reaching out to parents to find a common ground between those who want to have students back in the buildings and those who want to continue online education.
A live-streamed meeting will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. and will include parents from both sides of the issue, Superintendent Francis Scruci, administrators and school board members Ginny Stewart and Tracy Hovest.
Stewart made the announcement at tonight’s board of education meeting.
Over the past few weeks the board has received many emails and telephone calls from parents, from those who want their children to remain virtual and those who want them back in the classroom, Stewart said.
“If there is one thing I know, it is that every one of them – as well as the members of this board – all want what is best for our students and teachers. We just don’t agree on a method,” she said.
How the district moves forward has become a divisive issue within the community, so in an effort to come to an understanding on how both sides can find a common ground, Stewart planned this meeting with parents from both sides of the issue.
All parents invited have been vocal and are well known in the district, she said.
There will be an independent moderator to ensure the meeting is unbiased.
The meeting can be watched on Facebook or on the district’s website after it ends.