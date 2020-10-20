Bowling Green City Schools will continue to reevaluate when students can return to the classroom.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, member Tracy Hovest raised the question of reevaluating a return to the classroom on a frequent basis.
There is a meeting set for Wednesday to discuss the thresholds of what it would look like to come back safely and return to remote learning if necessary.
“Hopefully, we come out in the next week or so with thresholds in mind and I would hate to wait until the next board meeting to set this time frame,” Hovest said.
She asked for a reevaluation every 30 days, a time frame board member Norm Geer said was reasonable.
At an Oct. 8 meeting, Hovest opposed the vote to continue classes online in the second quarter, along with Bill Clifford. Geer, board President Ginny Stewart and Jill Carr voted to keep classes remote until January. Bowling Green students have not been in classes in person since March when the coronavirus pandemic started.
Clifford on Tuesday announced he is leaving the board (a separate story is coming on that).
A motion to reevaluate the reopening of schools at the regular board meetings unless conditions require an earlier meeting was approved 5-0.
The board on Tuesday also heard steps that are being taken to address at-risk students.
“We understand the burden this has caused our families, but we are committed to working together to do the best that we can during a pandemic,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
“We’ve done some things a lot better than we did in the spring.”
Scruci said that parents want the district to improve services to the at-risk population, find a way to provide social and emotional support and increase instructional time.
Melanie Garbig, executive director of pupil services, said administrators and teachers soon will start bringing into the buildings non-disabled students who need more instructional help.
As the district enters its eighth week online, administrators realize there are students at risk academically, socially and emotionally, and school teams are identifying those who are struggling in the remote environment, Garbig said.
Students may come into the buildings for face-to-face intervention with teachers.
An example would be a student who needs one-on-one tutoring or who wants to meet with a guidance counselor, Garbig said.
Geer asked if students and parents could initiate the opportunity to enter the school for help.
“If a parent is seeing behavior at home that they are uncomfortable with or they have a concern … certainly,” Scruci said.
Thirty-six students with multiple handicaps are already visiting regularly at Crim Elementary, the middle school and high school.
Another 40 students with multiple needs through their IEP are in the buildings once or twice a week to meet with intervention specialists.
Garbig said she expects that number to increase.
“Each building is determining their at-risk group … and we’re going to move forward and get some of these students’ issues identified,” she said.
At the elementary level, while a social and emotional curriculum has been offered from the beginning, an effort now will be made with face to face counseling, Garbig said.
At the high school and middle school, administrators are meeting with clubs and activities this week to work out a schedule to get those groups together, Scruci said.
This is a way to help the social and emotional needs of students, he said. A schedule will be developed to limit the numbers of kids in a building.
“Athletics has been allowed to continue to meet and participate and a lot of these non-athletic extracurriculars are being left behind,” he said.
Teachers are reaching out, trying to make connections with students, and trying to identify those who need extra help, he continued.
The instructional model is being looked at to find a way to increase the number of times that students will meet with their teachers. The goal is to have more contact time at the beginning of the next nine-week period.
“There is no perfect plan,” Scruci said. “Hopefully soon we can get the kids back into the classroom settings on a regular basis. I think that is what everyone wants.”