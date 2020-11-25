The unknowns of future pipeline funding as well as state aid has made the creation of a five-year forecast challenging.
Bowling Green City Schools’ forecast has risks associated with the coronavirus and will be impacted by the state’s next two biennial budgets, said Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
She has estimated revenues and expenses based on the best data available and the laws in effect at this time.
The board of education approved the forecast at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The Rover pipeline is under a second appeal, with a hearing scheduled for May. Should the pipeline win the appeal, the district will get what was originally estimated, which was $1.8 million, she said.
The pandemic resulted in a state aid cut to public education resulting in a loss of $700,000 in aid and a drop in income tax collection which is down about 7% for the fiscal year.
The law to allow petitioners to leave the district was ruled unconstitutional, so the district will retain the $6 million it could have lost with those transfers.
Operating revenues are remaining relatively flat for the next three years and then decrease from $33.81 million this fiscal year to $31.07 million in fiscal year 2025.
The largest variables are the pipeline funding – which will be put in the capital project fund, not the general fund – and state funding, which dropped from $8.48 million in fiscal year 2019 to $7.65 million this year.
Schuller said she is hoping by fiscal year 2022 that state aid will bounce back to the previous $8.48 million and remain steady through fiscal year 2025.
The district’s temporary 0.05% income tax generated $3.77 million in fiscal year 2020. The budget shows that collection will stop unless it’s approved again in 2022.
Revenue is estimated to be $33.81 million this year and $31.07 million in fiscal year 2025, accounting for the loss of income tax if the issue is not renewed.
“It is easier to control our expenses than it is to control our revenue,” Schuller said.
Personnel takes up 77% of the budget – salaries go from $18.13 million this year to $20.36 million in fiscal year 2025 while benefits go from $7.00 million got $8.79 million during that same time.
Fifteen percent of the budget goes to services such as open enrollment, Ed Choice, fees and state scholarships.
Sculler said she is hopeful services fees will change with the passage of the Fair School Funding Plan.
Total expenditures go from $32.68 million this year to $37.86 million in fiscal year 2025.
The distance between income and revenue widens each year of the forecast, she said, and based on known revenue and status-quo spending, she is projecting to start deficit spending this fiscal year.
The district was bringing in more than it was spending in fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 but this year expects to deficit spend about $792,176. That jumps to $8.70 million in fiscal year 2025.
In return, the ending cash balance of an estimated $17.51 million this year will be gone in fiscal year 2025.
Operational decisions will be critical in the coming years and restrictions in non-essential purchasing will help ease the burden on the cash balance, she said
By fiscal year 2025, the district will be negative in its cash reserves to the amount of $5.22 million. With passage of its renewal levies, that amount goes to $5.03 million in the black.
“It is critical that we retain that renewal of the temporary income tax, so we still have cash to operate,” Schuller said.
The pipeline and fair funding formula, which has been proposed in the state legislature, could help the district’s position, she said.
This is a snapshot of today with what is known today, Schuller said at the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
If the fair funding plan is approved, it will go into effect in fiscal year 2022, board President Ginny Stewart said.
Schuller said there will not be immediate assistance as it is a six-year phase-in. By the end of the phase-in, the district could see $3.3 million more in aid from the state, which would take the state share of funding from 28% to 38%.
Board member Ryan Myers asked what is different about the two continuing levies that were approved in November and what will need to be approved.
The two approved levies were real estate and the one coming up is an income tax, Schuller said. There is no other new money levies projected in the forecast at this time.
“We still have many unknowns,” she said. “The depth and duration of this COVID crisis is going to define the impact on the economy.”