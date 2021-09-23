Bowling Green City Schools has entered into two Community Investment Area donation agreements, which will generate $1.53 million for the district over the next decade.
The agreements are with Caperna Properties LLC, 524 E. Woodland Circle, and Bowling Green Healthcare Real Estate LLC, 303 N. Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky.
The City of Bowling Green has offered the companies 100% tax abatements for 10 years on real property construction/improvements relating to projects that are located within a community investment area.
Bowling Green Healthcare Real Estate has agreed to make annual payments of $151,879 for 10 years. It plans to build a senior care facility in the 600 block of South Dunbridge Road.
Caperna has agreed to make payments of $1,342 each year. The company owns industrial warehouses at its site on Woodland Circle as well as a vacant lot, according to the Wood County Auditor’s office.
Those amounts are subject to change based on taxation changes due to state reevaluation and changes in school levies and or property values.
At Tuesday’s board of education meeting, Treasurer Cathy Schuller said a Community Investment Area is used to attract businesses by offering an incentive that allows the business to be tax free for 10 years. However, there are laws in place that require those businesses to make the schools “whole.” Their annual payments are determined by what that annual tax would have been.
The district also has reached settlement agreements with two businesses to recover tax dollars.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board agreed to settle with Bob Evans Restaurant, 1726 E. Wooster St., and Charing Cross Gardens LP, 1017 S. Main St.
On March 25, the district filed a valuation complaint with the Wood County Board of Revisions, seeking to increase the original fair market value for the Bob Evans site, formally referred to as 1726 East Wooster Street Owner LLC, from $1.26 million to $3.69 million for tax year 2020.
The parties settled before the hearing date and Bob Evans will make a direct payment of $4,443.35 to the district.
Taxes for 2021 and 2022 will be paid based on the county auditor’s fair market value for the property. Upon receipt of 2020 payment, the school board will withdraw its complaint.
For Charing Cross Gardens, which owns Charing Cross Apartments, a complaint also was filed March 25 with the board of revisions seeking to increase the original fair market value from $1.45 million to $3.27 million for tax year 2020.
The entity will make a direct payment to the board for $16,880 for tax year 2020 and subsequent payments for tax years 2021 and 2022 based on the market values of those years.
Upon receipt of 2020 payment, the board shall withdraw its complaint.
The direct pay settlements derive from board of revisions complaints in which the property owner has sold a property for a significantly higher amount than what the county auditor has the valuation set at, Schuller said.
Bob Evans sold in March 2020 for $3.69 million and the county auditor’s valuation was $1.26 million.
Charing Cross Gardens was sold in May 2020 for $2.94 million and the county auditor’s valuation was $1.45 million.
When this occurs, it is an indication that the valuation is too low, Schuller said. If the property owner believes that their case is not strong enough, because of the facts in place, they typically reach out to settle with the district. If they don’t settle, they run the risk of the tax authority making a ruling that forces the county to increase their valuation which would result in the property owner paying more taxes to all of the local entities.