The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold two meetings this week and is expected to make a decision on face-to-face learning later in the week.
The board will hold a special workshop meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
This is a workshop for the board to hear from the district administrators regarding 2020-2021 school opening plans for students and staff.
No action is expected to be taken.
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
The purpose for the meeting is to reevaluate and decide if students will move into face to face learning for students on the Click to Brick virtual learning option.
Action will be taken.
BGCS has been in session since Sept. 8, all online, due to the pandamic.