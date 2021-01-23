Parents may soon have an outlet to speak directly to Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education members.
At the regular board meeting held Tuesday, members discussed the logistics of meeting in person yet maintaining social distancing and allowing public input.
They settled on inviting public participation at a future Zoom meeting
Not being allowed to speak at board meetings has frustrated those parents who are vocal in their belief their child should be in the classroom rather than taught at home.
The decision was made to allow the public to enter the Feb. 16 school board meeting via Zoom.
People will be given the Zoom link and be placed in the waiting room upon joining the meeting. Technology Director Beth Krolak will monitor the list and let them enter the meeting. She will hit their mute button after three minutes.
People wouldn’t be visible on the screen until they spoke.
Krolak’s concern was once someone is let into the meeting, their device’s camera would have to be on.
“If they don’t have their camera on, we can’t confirm that’s who they are,” she said. “If they won’t use their camera, I would keep them muted until their camera is on and they started their statement.”
After three minutes she would hit mute button and the next person in the waiting room would be allowed in, Krolak explained
“I would support doing something like this,” said board member Ryan Myers.
“It works for me,” added board member Tracy Hovest. “Let’s do it.”
The idea of working out the logistics to meeting in person also was briefly discusses.
“I personally will not go into a room with 125 people until I’ve had both of my vaccinations and time in between,” said board member Ginny Stewart. “I’m not seeing my kids or my grandkids or my 91-year-old mother. I’m not sacrificing this for this. I’m sorry, but I’m not.”
Superintendent Francis Scruci said he checked with the district’s legal counsel and learned if the board met in person with some members joining remotely, those not there in person could still vote.
However, doing that also would require the board to open the meeting to the public.
The Performing Arts Center lobby, where the board met pre-coronavirus, is not an option because it doesn’t allow social distancing, Scruci said.
The theater inside the PAC would work by putting individual tables for board members in front of the stage and roping off the first three rows and alternate seating.
Scruci thinks that would safely accommodate around 175 people.
“That would give you a face-to-face meeting,” he said.
Responding to an inquiring from Myers, Scruci said he would not recommend putting board members on the stage.
Putting the board on stage almost makes it feel like a superiority thing, he said.
“I don’t think psychologically, subconsciously it’s a good look,” Scruci said. “But that’s just me. Maybe no one else would take it that way.”
Stewart said the board has used the stage at previous meetings
“It was really uncomfortable and awkward,” she said, adding that being on the floor would be much more inclusive.
“I want the community to be able to participate,” Myers said, but added he wanted to be respectful of something board member Jill Carr said about the risk to people with compromised immune systems or other risk factors.
“I want to take that into consideration, I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable about that,” he said about meeting in public.
“I think there’s a way we could do it on Zoom” until the board is ready to meet in public, Stewart said.
It was stated at a previous board meeting that once students return to school, the board of education should return to meeting in person.
The district has pledged to hold in-person classes by March 1 in order to allow school personnel to be vaccinated. How those classes will look has yet to be determined. There is a special board meeting set for Thursday.
Guidelines to follow to enter a future Zoom meeting will be placed on the district’s website.