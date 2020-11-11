The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education is expected on Thursday to pick someone to fill its vacant seat.
Six applications were received and all six were interviewed Monday.
Each was asked the same questions and was given 30 minutes.
Those who applied include Ben Otley, Tara Loar, Peggy Thompson, Ryan Myers, Steven Goyer and Richard Strow.
Thompson, Myers and Strow all were unsuccessful in their bid for a seat on the board during the November candidates’ race.
Bill Clifford announced last month his departure would be effective Nov. 1.