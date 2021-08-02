The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center lobby.
The board will discuss items related to facilities and the mini splits as proposed via use of ESSER funds.
The board also will address other matters that may be lawfully discussed.
The board will then meet in executive session for the purpose to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee.
The public is invited to attend; there will be no public participation. Action may be taken.