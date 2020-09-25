The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The board will discuss potential reopening prior to the Oct. 9 reevaluation. Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner and Brittany Howard, school nurse, will be present. Action may be taken.
The board also plans to take action on personnel employment.
Members are also planning an executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee. No board action will be taken.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg