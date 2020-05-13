The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has been named a defendant in a lawsuit over the transfer of territories to other districts.
One more petition from residents wanting to transfer to another school system was accepted by the school board on Friday, but it did not meet the deadline to be placed on the August ballot.
The school district is being sued for what the plaintiff says is a delay in action.
The board met Friday to accept the petition, which was previously rejected, and send it to the Ohio Board of Education and the Wood County Board of Elections.
“They had to redraw it and recalculate the petition,” said Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
Jamie Cook, of Custar, filed a complaint with the Ohio Supreme Court. He was one of the signers of the petition.
The resubmitted petition fixes an island that appeared on its previous version. That island caused it to be rejected because it did not meet the contiguous school district requirements. It is a transfer from Milton Township to the Patrick Henry school system.
Cook, in his complaint, does not dispute why the petition was rejected.
The lawsuit, filed May 11, claims the school district delayed approving the petition, which now will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“We followed the same procedure with this petition as with all prior petitions. The board actually acted more quickly,” Quinton Lindsmith, district legal counsel, said Tuesday in response to the lawsuit.
The petition in question was dropped off at the district’s office on April 24. The board accepted receipt of the petition May 1 and sent it to the board of elections on May 4. That board approved the signatures and certified it May 5.
Superintendent Francis Scruci picked it up, “all in the spirit of promptness,” said Lindsmith during the board’s Friday meeting.
Board of elections Director Terry Burton confirmed the petition was dropped off May 4 and picked up May 5. The elections board also has been named in the suit. Burton said it has been referred to the county prosecuting attorney’s office.
A request of Diana Huffman, a title agent in the county, to approve the territory lines was delayed a day. On May 6, she concluded that this petition appears to comply with Ohio law, Lindsmith said.
“We’re very comfortable that the district took all appropriate actions as required by law,” he said Tuesday.
Attorney Rebecca Princehorn said they received notice from Huffman at 2 p.m. Wednesday, so there was not time to give the 24-hour notice required by law to hold a board meeting to accept the petition.
The deadline to put an issue on the Aug. 4 ballot was 4:30 p.m. May 6. With Friday’s approval, this petition will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“What may be prompt for you to do something and what is prompt for a public board are different things,” Lindsmith said. “The courts have determined promptness as what is reasonable under the circumstances.”
Board member Norm Geer asked if the district had any latitude in determining on which ballot it will appear.
“In our experience, that filing deadline is a hard deadline,” Princehorn said.
It is a statute that requires that issues for a ballot need to be filed 90 days before the election, Lindsmith said.
In its rebuttal, the district questioned the month-long delay in correcting the petition, stating the plaintiff’s legal counsel was made aware of the flawed petition March 20. The new petition wasn’t circulated until April 22.
The petitions are to transfer a territory from one school district to another. The petitioners for this most recent submission were Dan Wilson, Grant Chamberlain and Richard Chamberlain.
Each petition must meet a certain criteria.
If the transfer creates an island within the new school district, it is deemed non-contiguous. If it does not bump up against the new territory, it is non-adjacent.
Petitioners must provide a map that is clear, according to district legal counsel. But petitioners can take action to clarify the maps in question.
This is only the second time in the state that these petitions have been used by residents wanting to transfer the school district in which they attend. The other one is near Akron in Stark County.
“That’s all we have at this point,” Schuller said after the meeting, which was live streamed on YouTube in order to maintain social distance guidelines.
In the past two months, 13 petitions have been turned into the school board. Eight have now been accepted.
Those approved for transfer are Center Township to Elmwood; Jackson Township to McComb; Liberty Township to Elmwood; Milton Township to Patrick Henry (two); Plain Township to Otsego; Richfield Township to Patrick Henry in Henry County; and Center Township to Eastwood.
Only the registered voters in the territories who filed will have the option of voting on their respective transfer issue. Other residents affected by the move – including residents in the school district losing the territory and residents in the school district gaining the territory – do not have a say in the decision.
The new law was added to the biennium budget allows residents in certain townships to transfer to an adjoining school district if enough voters pass the measure on an election ballot.
The new statute provides that those electors may petition for a transfer of school district territory to another school district to which the territory is adjoining.
If the majority of voters in each territory approves, their township trustees may then negotiate a formal agreement with the board of education in the district to which the territories will be transferred.
What is unclear, however, is where the new school district must take these territories.
(This story has been re-posted with a corrected timeline of events.)