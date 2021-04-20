Work on a voice fire alarm system that was mandated four years ago will be completed by July at Bowling Green Middle School.
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday approved a contract with Sollmann Electric, of Sidney, to do the required work to add a voice alarm upgrade to the original middle school building and Performing Arts Center.
The base bid for the project was $85,995. With the addition of architect fees to Buehrer Group Architecture & Engineering Inc., permits and a 5% contingency, the total is $96,637.
The recommended contract is 0.8% below the published estimate.
Two contractors submitted bids for this work. The second bidder was Westfield Electric in Gibsonburg, whose base bid was $99,780.
Work is planned to begin June 14 and be completed by July 30. Funding will come out out capital projects, which has a balance of $3.7 million.
When the sixth-grade wing was approved in August 2017, a fire alarm system with a voice alarm was added to meet new code.
But the county building inspector at that time pointed out that by tying the new building into the current middle school, the main building also had to update its alarm system.
Architect Kent Buehrer said at a February 2018 board meeting, the building inspector would give the district two years from occupancy of the sixth-grade wing to finish the work.
The new wing opened in the fall of 2018.
Buehrer explained before the meeting that a one-year extension was granted to the district because of the pandemic last year.
At the time the middle school was built, a voice alarm system was required only if it had an assembly area that could hold more than 1,000 people, Buehrer said. The code then changed and with classrooms required to have such a system, it was added to the sixth-grade wing.
And since the wing is connected to the middle school, which is connected to the Performing Arts Center, a voice alarm system is now required in those two buildings.
Buehrer said this is the only addition his company has worked on that is requiring the system, but added it was a requirement of the county building inspector and city fire chief.
A command center near the middle school office, in the event of an emergency, can issue voice instructions to every classroom and the PAC, Buehrer explained.
The high school, while connected to the PAC, is exempt because there is a firewall separating the two schools.
The middle school opened in 2009 for seventh and eighth grades. Sixth grade was added after Ridge and Milton elementaries closed.
The district also will use $200,000 from the capital improvement fund to purchase two new boilers, for Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries.
Conneaut Elementary will be fully remote Wednesday as the school’s boiler is inoperable. Using the boiler to heat the building runs the risk of an explosion. A new boiler is being ordered at an estimated cost of $100,000.
The boiler at Kenwood also needs replaced, said Superintendent Francis Scruci, at an estimated cost of $100,000.
Both boilers date to 1966.
“To say that we’ve gotten our money’s worth would be an understatement,” he said.
The projects will require going out to bid on the design, removing the current boilers and abating the asbestos around them then installing the new ones.
The current boilers are steam heat and the new ones are water-based and could be moved into a new facility if necessary.
“Our facilities are definitely still a concern,” Scruci said.