Bowling Green City Schools has renewed the contracts of several of its administrators.
At its May board of education meeting, the board voted unanimously to renew contracts through 2025 for Daniel Black, high school principal; Alyssa Karaffa, Conneaut Elementary principal; Elizabeth Krolak, director of technology; Emily Mennitt, special needs coordinator; and Jodi Anderson, secondary curriculum coordinator.
Angela Schaal, executive director of Teaching & Learning, and Tabitha Hiler-Young, director of food service, were given contract extensions through 2024.
The salaries were not adjusted with these contracts.
The board also recognized the work done by volunteers for the Fill the Gap Meal Program at BGCS. Coordinator Debra Ondrus; Pastor Arnie Buehler and Heidi Coppeler, both from Alliance Church; and Lori Hines and Crystal Gambill, with Work Leads to Independence, were recognized for their participation in the program, which provides students in need with food to take home every weekend.
Eligibility is based on income at all three elementaries; 77% of eligible students have participated, Ondrus said.
The program started Dec. 3, and since then they have delivered nearly 2,000 boxes, she said.
“It’s heartwarming to see volunteers like that in our community,” said board President Jill Carr.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard special recognition by Hiler-Young for Conneaut Elementary food service Manager Ashley Bodi and Crim Elementary food service Manager Julie Clauson for receiving a Wood County Health Department 2022 Clean Plate Award for “outstanding dedication in the practice of food safety knowledge and sanitation throughout the operations.”
• Hired Cassandra Plageman, Claire Westrick and Lauren Wethington as preschool teachers; Regina Hilton as high school art teacher; Courtney Ducat as school nurse; and Bryan Schneider and G. Joseph Nauman, both as intervention specialists at the middle school.
• Awarded supplemental contracts as building-specific technology representatives to Shannon Kellough, Robert Marzola and Paul Reinhart, for $2,683 each; Melissa Hemminger, Kisha Nichols and Jennine Niekamp, for $4,024 each; and Kimberly Stevens and Hans Glandorf, for $5,366 each.
Contracts also were awarded to Marshal Headley as middle school head football coach for $3,479; Victoria Golden as middle school head cheerleading coach, all seasons, for $3,478; and Carmen Rowlands for the spring musical show designer/tech director for $2,500.
• Accepted the resignations of Shaunessy Baker and Angel Skiver, both kindergarten teachers at Crim, and Allyssa Phillippi, middle school intervention specialist.
• Hired Dee Szalejko as a van driver and Kimberly Mantel as secretary for Teaching and Learning.
• Approved a request to allow high school French students to travel to Canada June 3-8, 2024. The students will pay all costs.
• Accepted numerous donations, for snacks, school supplies and water bottles plus support for fifth-grade trips, scholarships and girls’ athletics. The value of donations totaled $4.842, which also included $1,800 for six picnic tables for Kenwood Elementary.
Board member Ginny Stewart said since the beginning, when the community became involved with donating to the schools specifically needed items, it has continued to grow.
She encouraged donations to continue this summer and she will continue to report what is needed when classes resume in the fall.