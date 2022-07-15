Bowling Green High School athletes will see a change in what they pay to participate in sports.
At the May 17 board of education meeting, members approved a change to the pay-to-participate policy.
Board member reiterated the change at a special meeting held Thursday.
The new policy implements a flat fee of $75 for each sport for high school students.
The former policy, adopted in July 2013, required high school students to pay $100 for the first sport, $75 for the second sport and $50 for the third sport.
“We wanted to reduce the cost and make it more affordable for families,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
All other fees remain unchanged.
Cheerleaders will continue to pay $50 per season and middle school students will continue to pay $50 per sport.
High school and middle school students participating in co-curricular activities that used a district paid coach or adviser, such as quiz bowl and drama, will continue to pay $25.
The maximum amount that was paid has gone to $375 (for five sports), up from the $350 that has been in place for the last nine years.
Board member Tracy Hovest said at the May meeting that she, board member Ryan Myers, Athletic Director Michele Wolf and high school Principal Dan Black discussed revising the policy.
The previous tiered system was a challenging task to record, Hovest said.
On Thursday, Myers asked when the fees are collected.
They will be collected prior to the season, said Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
Any child who can’t afford to pay to play will still be allowed to participate, said board member Ginny Stewart.
“We will not exclude anyone because of that,” she said.
The policy states that fees will be waived for students who provide verification of qualification for free or reduced lunch prices.
Myers pointed out that when the new fee schedule was approved in May, there was little discussion and he wanted to remind parents of the change.
The update will appear in the athletic handbook.