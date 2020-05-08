One more petition from residents wanting to transfer to another school system has been accepted by the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
The petition was a one that was previously rejected.
The board met Friday to accept the petition and send it to the Ohio Board of Education and the Wood County Board of Elections.
“They had to redraw it and recalculate the petition,” said Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
The petitioners are Dan Wilson, Grant Chamberlain and Richard Chamberlain.
This makes the eighth petition that has met all standards, first by being certified by the board of elections and then passing scrutiny by a title agent.
The resubmitted petition fixes the island that appeared on its previous version that caused it to be rejected because it did not meet the contiguous school district requirements.
It is a transfer from Milton Township to the Patrick Henry school system.
“That’s all we have at this point,” Schuller said after the meeting, which was live streamed on YouTube in order to maintain social distance guidelines.
In the past two months, 14 petitions have been turned into the school board. Eight have now been accepted.
The board of elections certified this last petition Tuesday, and Superintendent Francis Scruci picked it up, “all in the spirit of promptness,” said Quintin Lindsmith, district legal counsel.
But it still came too late to be on the August ballot.
A request of Diana Huffman, a title agent in the county, to approve the territory lines was delayed a day.
On Wednesday, she concluded that this petition appears to comply with Ohio law, Lindsmith said.
Attorney Rebecca Princehorn said they received notice from Huffman at 2 p.m., so there was not time to give the 24-hour notice required by law to hold a board meeting.
The deadline to put an issue on the Aug. 4 ballot was 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. With Friday’s approval, this petition will appear Nov. 3.
Board member Norm Geer asked if the district had any latitude in determining what ballot it appears on.
“In our experience, that filing deadline is a hard deadline,” Princehorn said.
The petitions are to transfer a territory from one school district to another.
If the transfer creates an island within the new school district, it is deemed non-contiguous. If it does not bump up against the new territory, it is non-adjacent.
Petitioners must provide a map that is clear, according to district legal counsel. But petitioners can take action to clarify the maps in question.
This is only the second time in the state that these petitions have been used by residents wanting to transfer the school district in which they attend. The other one is near Akron in Stark County.
Only the registered voters in the territories who filed will have the option of voting on their respective transfer issue. Other residents affected by the move – including residents in the school district losing the territory and residents in the school district gaining the territory – do not have a say in the decision.
The eight approved petitions for annexation are Center Township to Elmwood; Jackson Township to McComb; Liberty Township to Elmwood; Milton Township to Patrick Henry (two); Plain Township to Otsego; Richfield Township to Patrick Henry in Henry County; and Center Township to Eastwood.
The new law was added to the biennium budget allows residents in certain townships to transfer to an adjoining school district if enough voters pass the measure on an election ballot.
The new statute provides that those electors may petition for a transfer of school district territory to another school district to which the territory is adjoining.
If the majority of voters in each territory approves, their township trustees may then negotiate a formal agreement with the board of education in the district to which the territories will be transferred.
What is unclear, however, is where the new school district must take these territories.