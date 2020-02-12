BG school board meets Tuesday

The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:45 pm
