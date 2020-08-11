The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
The board will immediately go into executive session for the purpose of a conferences with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action and to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
The board members will meet remotely, with the public able to watch via YouTube: https://youtu.be/3FoThVu5ZPo.
No action is expected to be taken.