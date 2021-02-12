The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
There will be opportunity for public participation. Participants will need to register in advance of the meeting and no later than noon on Tuesday at: https://forms.gle/hyjEyHCz29BayCAd9
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg.
Attendees should register their intention to participate in the public portion of the meeting by completing this form. Information to join the meeting on Zoom will be emailed to registered participants. The district will not be able to provide technical support to the public in advance of or during the meeting.
Participants must have their cameras on while in the meeting in order to be recognized by the presiding officer, and they must state their name and address.
There are two opportunities for the public to participate: the first to comment on items on the meeting agenda and a second opportunity near the end to comment on any school related topic. Each statement made by a participant shall be limited to three minutes.
Specific questions for board members, the superintendent or treasurer should be directed via email or phone to allow them to gather accurate information. Individual concerns about a specific situation or student should first be directed to the relevant teacher, principal, or school administrator. If the concern has not been adequately addressed, then contact the superintendent or directors. To protect employees’ rights to privacy, the board does not hear complaints or comments about specific employees in public session.