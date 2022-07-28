The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss issues relating to the shortage of bus drivers and any other matters that may lawfully come before the board.
The board will then meet in executive session for the purpose to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee and for conference with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action.
The public is invited to attend; there will be no public participation.
Board action may be taken.