The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has filled three positions, with one member opposed due to funding uncertainties.
A media specialist, middle school physical education teacher and high school art teacher were hired to replace those who either retired or resigned.
The board met Thursday for 15 minutes via Zoom in order to adhere the social distancing guidelines.
“I’ve really been struggling with this decision,” said board member Tracy Hovest, who cast the lone ‘no’ vote. “I realize the importance of art, phys ed and the media specialist and every employee of this district is essential to our kids.
“But with the looming budget cuts from the state that are probably pending in July, I need to be proactive in our approach.”
In addition to the budget cuts, there is the uncertainty of what instruction will look like in the fall, Hovest said.
“To hire them and then to RIF them, how productive is that?” she asked.
The possibility of reductions in force was discussed at a board meeting last week in answer to the possible $5 million in lost revenues due to cuts in state funding and the loss of land from transfers of property to neighboring districts.
Hovest asked if there were people in the district who were cross certified who could take these positions.
“Is this the right time to be hiring. I struggle with why can’t we wait,” she said.
Board member Norm Geer agreed about the uncertainty in funding but supported the hiring.
“This is an important time, there is a lot of uncertainty. We have big challenges ahead and I think we need our full team going forward to meet these challenges,” he said.
“I think money is something we always have to be aware of, but our position right now is we’re not in financial crisis and I think we have the ability to hang in there for awhile before we have to make cuts,” Geer continued.
The people interviewed for positions have been informed of the possibility of not even starting in Bowling Green in August, said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
“When you get into the teaching profession, you’re always at the mercy of public funds,” he said. “They’re well aware of that and are very excited about the opportunity if they were to be hired.”
They won’t start being paid until their Aug. 21 start date.
“As we are budgeting now, these would simply be replacements,” said Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
“We are financially secure at the moment — currently we’re OK,” she said. “It just depends on what we’re going to face down the road — that is the uncertainty.”
Board President Ginny Stewart said that there are no financial ramifications to the district until the new hires start in August.
“I struggled with this initially … but I tend to agree we need to go into the year with a full staff hoping that we can use them all,” she said.
New hires know about the uncertainty of opening schools buildings in the fall, Stewart said.
“As long as they’ve been given the information – and I trust that they have – they’re adults and they get to make that decision for themselves whether or not they want to sign on with our district,” Stewart said.
All educators know these are uncertain times, she added.
“I think we’re making the right decision to move forward and hire these people,” said board member Jill Carr.
The motion to fill the three positions was approved, 4-1.
The board also approved paying food service workings a per deim rate over the summer for their continued work with feeding district students.
Abby Forschner, food service director, also will receive a per diem rate on an as-needed basis, not to exceed 21 days this summer.
Food distribution will continue at the same locations June 1-Aug. 25. The district will continue to be reimbursed through the USDA, which also will reimburse Forschner’s salary.
Donations will still be accepted for distributions or to the Bobcat Basics pantry.
“We would willingly accept that and be very grateful,” Scruci said.
“The need for feeding our students has been greater than we ever anticipated,” Stewart said.
The expectation was to provide 3,000 meals a month; 11,000 were served in April.
“This is generated by COVID pandemic need and not something we typically do,” Stewart said. “I think that it’s a wonderful thing that we’re doing for the families in this community.”