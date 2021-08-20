Bowling Green City Schools has extended the contract of its treasurer.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board of education renewed its contract with Treasurer Cathy Schuller for three years beginning Aug. 1.
The contracted salary approved by the board was $120,000 annually. Schuller was hired in 2017.
The board also increased the annual salary of Transportation Director Toby Snow to $82,500 from $66,405.
“It was the feeling of the board he was grossly underpaid,” said board President Norm Geer.
He said the board compared his salary with other people with comparable jobs to come up with the new amount.
The board also hired Adrienne Radebaugh as the human resources generalist.
Radabaugh was given an annual salary of $48,000, which will be pro-rated to $41,298 for the remainder of the 2021 calendar year. She started Monday.
Radebaugh will join Administrator Dawn Dazell and help in what has been a one-person human resources department.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved the retirement of Dee Szalejko, high school intervention specialist, effective Aug. 1.
Not only did she do a great job as an intervention specialist, she and her husband ran Dear Santa for years, Scruci said. Those will be big shoes to fill, he said.
• Set substitute bus driver rates for the new school year. Sub drivers will be paid 16.62 for regular routes and $16.30 for extra trips.
• Employed Katherine Rowe and Kerestin Kendall as elementary intervention specialists.
• Hired Chris Dill as remedial tutor at the high school, and Laura Egli and Catherine Bohnert as remedial tutors at the middle school. Their maximum work week is 19 hours.
• Hired Annmarie Altman, Cynthia Zellers and Jodi Mooney-Roe as district nurses for the 2021-22 school year. They will be paid $20.60 per hour for seven hours a day. Their salaries will be paid through Student Wellness and Success funds.
• Approved an agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for the services of Felicia Ott as an onsite ATOD prevention specialist at a rate of $17,854 for five days a week.
• Accepted $500 for the middle school and high school principal’s funds, $1,300 for school supplies and backpacks, masks valued at $5,000 and lunch snacks valued at $100.
• Approved a Model UN trip to Chicago Feb. 3-6 with costs paid by students.