Bowling Green City Schools has renewed its contract with its financial adviser.
At the April 26 school board meeting, members voted 5-0 to renew the contract with David Conley and Rockmill Financial Consulting through Oct. 30 at a cost of $20,000.
Bowling Green resident Steve Bateson spoke in opposition to the move.
“In my view as a taxpayer, this has been an educational process not only for the board and our treasurer … but it’s time to move on,” he said. “If we have not learned from four years of recommendations on bond issues and financial issues by now, shame on you and shame on (Treasurer Cathy Schuller).”
Bateson said Conley has been on annual contract since 2018 at a rate of $40,000 and then $50,000, plus expenses.
The district has spent $170,000 on expenses for financial recommendations, he said, and added that does not include expenses.
“I think the time has come to cut ties with Rockmill Financial,” Bateson said.
A per diem bases is an option, but to continue the contract would not be the best fiduciary expenditure for this district, he said.
Bateson said other assets can be used, including other school treasurers and the Wood County auditor.
Schuller said that Conley has added value to the Bowling Green school district over the last few years.
That list includes ongoing monitoring of the financial impact of the Rover pipeline appeal, continued salary research and comparisons, and the moderating of workshops to develop bond repayment options and ballot plans.
Schuller said there is a ballot recommendation to the board for a new high school and Conley has explained the multitude of options to finance the project.
“David has been so influential in getting everyone educated — not only the board but in the community — on what the best options for the community are,” Schuller said.
“So I think the value that he has brought to the district is outstanding, and I appreciate the support from the board to recognize that,” she said.
Board member Norm Geer said that the new contract was only for half a year at $20,000 and it is for some projected needs in the next six months.
He said he believes that the need for Conley’s services is winding down.
Geer said that Conley saved the district $1 million with the refinancing of bonds several years ago.
“There’s no way to predict how he’s going to help us,” Geer said.
Board member Tracy Hovest said that Conley and Schuller do very different jobs.
Conley has helped create a sustainable tax structure for the district, Hovest said.
“He has taught us what we didn’t know and needed to know in order to move this district forward,” Hovest said.
Board member Ginny Stewart said when came onto the board seven years ago, she did not know what to expect when it came to school finance.
“He has taught me a lot,” Stewart said. “I can look at school financing in a way that helps me to make very important decisions. He’s been invaluable to us.”