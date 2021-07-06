The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center.
The board will meet for the purpose of personnel resignations and/or hiring and any other matters that may lawfully be addressed.
The board will then meet in executive session for the purpose to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
The public is invited to attend. There will be no public participation.